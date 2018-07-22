Skip to Main Content
Hundreds take part in rain-soaked Toronto Triathlon Festival

Hundreds take part in rain-soaked Toronto Triathlon Festival

Hundreds of athletes gathered early Sunday morning to celebrate endurance and tenacity in one of the country's longest triathlon challenges: The Toronto Triathlon Festival.

The sports event aims to bring participants an experience like no other

Nicole Reis · CBC News ·
Hundreds took part in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday despite the pouring rain. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

Hundreds of athletes gathered early Sunday morning to celebrate endurance and tenacity in one of the country's longest triathlon challenges: The Toronto Triathlon Festival.

Men and women from 20-59 challenged their physical abilities in swimming, cycling and running.

However, the rainy weather Sunday proved to be less than ideal for some participants, but many were still up for the challenge. 

"You couldn't ask for anything more, [except the] sun," said Canadian Olympic triathlete Simon Whitfield. "That's the heart of our sport — participating in any weather."

Canadian Olympic triathlete Simon Whitfield said participating in any weather is at the heart of the sport. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

Karan Gardiner of St. Catharines competed in the Sprint category and noted the weather made things uncomfortable.

"It might be a little slower on the bike and slower in transition when you pour the water out of your shoes," she said.

Building camaraderie 

The event also allowed friends to build camaraderie and push themselves to their limits.

"My main focus is to qualify for the World's," said Mary-Ann McKinley, Sprint category contestant and friend of Gardiner's.

"My job is to push her so she'll come with me," said Gardiner.

Karan Gardiner, left, and Mary-Ann McKinley have motivated each other to compete in the Toronto Triathlon Festival. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

The festival, which is in its sixth year, continues to grow year-over-year and aims to give athletes a different way to experience the city.

"It's not too often where people that live in and around the city get to come down and experience the highways on their bikes and ride faster than they would in rush hour," said Jeff Chong, president of Toronto Triathlon Festival.
The rain didn't deter some from participating in Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday. (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us