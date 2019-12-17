Tory 'optimistic' about Ford government transit funding despite Hamilton LRT cancellation

Mayor John Tory says he's "optimistic" Toronto's transit expansion projects will move forward with support from the province despite the Doug Ford government's abrupt move to cancel funding for an LRT line in downtown Hamilton.

Tory said Tuesday morning that he spoke with the premier about the suite of new transit projects planned for Toronto as recently as this weekend.

"I can, for the moment ... say that the premier is as committed as I am to move forward, to get that transit built," Tory told reporters, calling Ford's dedication to the projects "absolute."

In October, the city and the province agreed on a plan that would see Queen's Park handle the capital costs of building four major transit initiatives, including the nearly 15-km Ontario Line; a three-stop Scarborough subway extension; an expansion of Line 1 north to Richmond Hill and a westward extension of the Eglinton Crosstown.

The projects are currently estimated to cost about $28.5 billion, with funding from all three levels government — though Toronto's City Manager Chris Murray recently warned those costs could easily balloon as details are nailed down.

There are also ongoing projects not included in the newest expansion that require buy-in from the province, such as the Finch West LRT, which is in the early stages of construction.

But the province's decision to pull funding for a long-planned light rail line in Hamilton has some Toronto councillors and city watchers wondering if the Ford government can be relied upon to come through on its funding commitments:

Ford’s legacy (and that of his enablers) will be to delay transit expansion across Ontario for a generation. We’re with you <a href="https://twitter.com/HamiltonsMayor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HamiltonsMayor</a>. He’s deviously inflated the numbers to justify this unfair move and told the world Ontario is not a safe place to invest. <a href="https://t.co/V2ufaI6Hyz">https://t.co/V2ufaI6Hyz</a> —@m_layton

Can anyone do an apples to apples comparison of Hamilton LRT cost changes to anticipated Scarborough 3 subway stop extension? Or Ontario line? When do these get cancelled? —@m_layton

Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's transportation minister, blamed the previous Liberal government for the decision to stop the project. She told CBC Toronto that a third-party analysis found the project would cost several times more than the $1 billion the Liberals had estimated.

She later admitted, under questioning from reporters, that the current government had included 30 years worth of operating and maintenance expenses in its re-assessment of the project's cost.

Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney was met by protesters as she arrived in Hamilton to announce the province was pulling funding for a light rail line. (Samantha Craggs/CBC)

Former Toronto mayor David Miller called the province's calculations "shockingly dishonest," suggesting it was a pretense for cancelling the LRT. He noted that previous announcements about the LRT have included only capital costs.

re Hamilton LRT: Funding announcements in the past - including from Ford Government - only include capital costs. Now Province includes operating (which they don't pay) to say costs have risen? Shockingly dishonest, even for this government —@iamdavidmiller

Coun. Gord Perks, meanwhile, noted that the same approach would mean the price tag on projects in Toronto would grow exponentially.

If we applied this thinking to the Premier's transit plan for Toronto there would be one heck of price jump. <a href="https://t.co/3IzMUZLeFw">https://t.co/3IzMUZLeFw</a> —@gordperks

In Hamilton, Mayor Fred Eisenberger issued another searing rebuke to Mulroney's announcement.

"The messages to the world is that Ontario is an unreliable partner. Ontario is not a place where you can do business because of the Ford government," he said in a statement.

But Mulroney insisted that Toronto city council and resident need not worry about a similar situation playing out here.

"We've made commitments to the City of Toronto for our expansion plan and we'll be moving forward with those," she said.

When asked if the provincial government stands by the cost estimates it provided during negotiations with the city, Mulroney quickly answered, "Yes."

As part of its transit deal with Toronto, the province agreed to cover the city's portion of capital costs for the proposed transit expansion projects.

Tory said he's confident that because the agreement was negotiated by the current government, there is little chance it will try to change the terms. But, he added, he pressed Ford to get the work underway as quickly as possible so that by the time the municipal and provincial terms are over, it will be too late for any future government to "turn it back."

"I just believe that this transit is so needed in Toronto for economic, social and environmental reasons that we've got to go ahead and we've got to leave much less in the way of a chance that somebody could, for whatever reason, change it."