Toronto-born production designer Peter Nigrini earns Tony nomination
Nigrini nominated for best scenic design of a musical
Toronto-born production designer Peter Nigrini has been nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway musical MJ.
Alongside American set designer Derek McLane, Nigrini picked up a nod for best scenic design of a musical.
The nominations were announced early Monday morning, with A Strange Loop leading the pack with 11 nominations, followed closely behind by MJ and Paradise Square with 10 nominations each.
MJ tells the story of legendary American singer Michael Jackson and centres on the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, featuring his music.
The production was directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon with a book by Lynn Nottage.
Nigrini is known for his work on 2016's Dear Evan Hansen, and he previously received nominations for his work on 2019 productions Ain't Too Proud and Beetlejuice.
