Toronto to get about 5 cm of snow Monday morning

A special weather statement for Toronto ended early Monday as snow continued to fall on the city, with Environment Canada dialling back snowfall predictions for the Family Day holiday.

The federal weather agency initially called for about 10 cm of snow for Toronto. However, in an updated weather statement issued just before 4 a.m., a total snowfall amount of about 5 cm was predicted.

Environment Canada ended the special weather statement shortly before 6 a.m.

The low-pressure system that brought the snow to the region should move through later this morning, when the snow will taper off.

Commuters who are still working this Family Day should be mindful that road conditions are expected to be poor early in the morning.

The City of Toronto's Winter Operations Twitter account said salting operations on main roads began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when the city was still expected to get as much as 10 cm of snow.

Salting of sidewalks and plowing on high- and low-volume routes will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until about 7 p.m. Salting of local roads was already underway at 6 a.m. and is also expected to continue until 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the temperature at 6 a.m. was -10 C, but felt more like -18 with the wind chill. Monday's high is forecast to be -5 C but it will still feel like -15 with the wind.

The overnight low will dip to -15 C, but will feel like -20 overnight. Sunny skies will return for Tuesday.