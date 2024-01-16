Torontonians will have a chance to weigh in on the city's proposed budget and a planned 10.5 per cent property tax hike with telephone town halls this week.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Coun. Shelley Carroll, budget committee chair, will host the telephone town halls slated for three nights in a row on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m each night.

In a news release on Monday, the city said the idea of consulting residents about the budget through a town hall by telephone is new to Toronto. Residents and businesses can call 1-833-490-0778 toll-free at the time of the telephone town hall to take part.

Chow and Carroll, along with senior city staff, will explain the proposed 2024 budget and give participants a chance to speak, the city said.

"I am committed to hearing from Torontonians and I encourage everyone to participate in the budget process," Chow said in the release.

Carroll said in the release that she encourages residents to take part and help to create a budget that reflects the needs and priorities of the city, saying the telephone town halls "reflect our commitment to transparency and inclusivity in every aspect of this process."

More information on the city's telephone town halls can be found here.

Residents and businesses will also have a chance to speak to budget committee members on Monday, Jan. 22 and Tuesday, Jan 23 at locations across the city.

Staff proposed a 10.5 per cent property tax increase this week — amounting to more than $300 per year added to the bill of the average home — and warned without funding from the federal government, that could climb as high as 16.5 per cent.

The proposed hike is still very much for debate. A series of consultations and meetings will happen before the final vote in February. The budget committee is scheduled to meet this week and the next few weeks will see: