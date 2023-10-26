This 13-year-old from Toronto won gold in skateboarding at the Pan American Games

Featured Video Fay De Fazio Ebert is the youngest gold medallist on this year’s Canadian team at the Pan American Games after winning the women's park competition in Santiago, Chile on Sunday. Chris Glover spoke to the Toronto teen on CBC Radio’s Here and Now about the achievement.

Toronto teen Fay De Fazio Ebert took home first place in skateboarding and Canada's fifth gold medal from this year's Pan American Games.

Ebert, who's the youngest gold medallist on the team, arrived home from Chile on Thursday. Since then, she says the medal has spent more time on her than off.

"I've been wearing it for a while," said Ebert, who first started skateboarding five years ago.

"It's kind of hurting my neck."

CBC Toronto's Chris Glover spoke to Ebert to learn more about how it felt when she found out she won, her other hobbies (which she also excels at) and what it means to be an inspiration to other kids and girls looking to get into the sport.