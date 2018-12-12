$50,000 reward offered for information on murdered Toronto teen

A reward of $50,000 is being offered for information in the 2017 murder of a Toronto teen in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Bayram Abolhassani-Larki, 19, was last seen exactly two years ago on Wednesday.

He was found dead in a vehicle on May 16, 2017, in the city of Kawartha Lakes. The vehicle was parked in a field near a road.

Ontario Provincial Police say they are continuing to search for his killer.

For the last two years, detectives from the OPP and Kawartha Lakes police have been working to find out who killed Abolhassani-Larki.

The reward will be given to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible, police said.

The OPP and Kawartha Lakes police are asking the public for any information that might help police solve this case.

Police, with the help of Abolhassani-Larki's mother, have recorded a video appealing to anyone who might have information about the disappearance and subsequent murder.

Anyone with information should call the OPP's criminal investigation branch at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 329-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).