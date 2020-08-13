Toronto teen talks activism, climate change and inspiring youth to make a difference

She's been referred to as Canada's Greta Thunberg, and 17-year-old Hannah Alper doesn't plan on slowing down her goals to change the world any time soon.

"I use this formula to make a difference: issue plus gift equals change," Alper said.

"You find your issue, your cause you're passionate about, then your gifts, something you're good at you can use for change-making, put those two together and that's how you can make a difference."

Alper was recently featured in the documentary Citizen Kid TV: Earth Comes First alongside other young activists. But her accomplishments began long before that, beginning with starting a blog at just nine years old, writing a book and being the youngest person on Bloomberg's Ones to Watch in 2018 list.

Alper also helped launch FeedTO, which has raised money for the Daily Bread Food Bank and provided meals to people experiencing homelessness in Toronto. She's travelled around the globe for the causes she's passionate about and delivered motivational speeches to inspire young people.

"I really believe change starts at home. If we want to make a difference globally, we have to start local."

The teen hopes to pursue a career in journalism while continuing to use her platform to provoke change.

Watch Talia Ricci's interview with Hannah Alper here: