Toronto teen talks activism, climate change and inspiring youth to make a difference
Toronto·OUR TORONTO

She's only 17 — but one Toronto teen already has a long list of accomplishments. Hannah Alper started a blog when she was nine to share her concerns for environmental issues. Today she's a public speaker who's traveled around the globe with a goal to inspire others to change the world.

Hannah Alper, 17, started blogging when she was just 9 years old

Talia Ricci · CBC News ·
Hannah Alper says she's always loved animals, and can't walk by a dog without asking the owner if she can pet it. Her love for animals and passion for the environment is what helped start her journey in activism. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

She's been referred to as Canada's Greta Thunberg, and 17-year-old Hannah Alper doesn't plan on slowing down her goals to change the world any time soon.

"I use this formula to make a difference: issue plus gift equals change," Alper said.

"You find your issue, your cause you're passionate about, then your gifts, something you're good at you can use for change-making, put those two together and that's how you can make a difference."

Alper was recently featured in the documentary Citizen Kid TV: Earth Comes First alongside other young activists. But her accomplishments began long before that, beginning with starting a blog at just nine years old, writing a book and being the youngest person on Bloomberg's Ones to Watch in 2018 list. 

Alper also helped launch FeedTO, which has raised money for the Daily Bread Food Bank and provided meals to people experiencing homelessness in Toronto. She's travelled around the globe for the causes she's passionate about and delivered motivational speeches to inspire young people. 

"I really believe change starts at home. If we want to make a difference globally, we have to start local."

The teen hopes to pursue a career in journalism while continuing to use her platform to provoke change.

Watch Talia Ricci's interview with Hannah Alper here:

Hannah Alper started a blog when she was nine years old to share her concerns for environmental issues. Today she's a known activist and a public speaker. Talia Ricci spoke with the teen about her journey and plans for the future. 4:19

About the Author

Talia Ricci

Talia Ricci is a CBC reporter based in Toronto. She has travelled around the globe with her camera documenting people and places as well as volunteering. Talia enjoys covering offbeat human interest stories and exposing social justice issues. When she's not reporting, you can find her reading or strolling the city with a film camera.

