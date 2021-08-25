Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Video

Toronto teen provides education to kids in Nepal and India

Meghna Katyal is a 17 year-old from Toronto who started an organization called Saras Education Fund where she teaches kids in India and Nepal through zoom classes.

Meghna Katyal, 17, started Saras Education Fund where she teaches through zoom classes

CBC News ·

Toronto Teen provides education to kids in India and Nepal

20 hours ago
1:18
Meghna Katyal is a 17 year-old from Toronto who started an organization called Saras Education Fund where she teaches kids in India and Nepal through zoom classes. 1:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now