A Toronto high school teacher was charged Tuesday after police say he allegedly sexually assaulted two female students.

Police say the incidents took place between 2015 and 2019, and involved a teacher and students at Rosedale Heights School of the Arts.

They say David Field, 56, is charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He is due in court on Nov. 18.

Police say he has worked at the school since 2004, and previously worked at Don Mills Collegiate and Georges Vanier Secondary School.



Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. Police say there may be other victims

School community made aware of allegations in July

A letter sent to the school community Wednesday, obtained by CBC News, indicates that the school became aware of allegations against Field in the summer.

After the Toronto District School Board was made aware of the alleged sexual assaults, Field was placed on "home assignment" and a letter was sent out to inform the school community on July 24, states Barrie Sketchley, principal of Rosedale Heights in the letter.

"School administration will continue to co-operate with police in their investigation," states Sketchley.

School administrators "do not take these allegations lightly," he said.

"The safety of our students is a top priority and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being," he said.

"We know that this situation may be upsetting for some students and will ensure that supports are in place for them. TDSB staff are available to help with any questions or concerns students might have."

Sketchley's letter says parents who have questions, concerns, or need their child to be supported should contact him directly, adding because the investigation is a "police matter" there could be information that's unknown or not possible to share with the school community at this time.