Lockdown lifted at Toronto schools, suspect located after reports of person with rifle

Several Toronto schools are out of lockdown two hours after reports of a man with a rifle walking near Maberley Crescent and Oxhorn Road in Port Union.

Toronto police said calls came in shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said they have located the man, who was described as in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a white ball hat and a three-quarter length coat.

Officers are on scene and have "discharged" a firearm, according to police tweets.

The suspect is injured and paramedics are on scene, police say.

"There is no wider threat to public safety," police said shortly after 2 p.m.

PERSON WITH A GUN: UPDATE<br>Maberley Cres + Oxhorn Rd<br>- There is no wider threat to public safety<br>- William Davis Jr. School - is no longer in lockdown<br>- Parents can pick-up children at the school<br>^lb —@TPSOperations

Joseph Howe Senior Public School, Charlottetown Junior Public School, and Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute are no longer on lockdown as of shortly before 3 p.m. Charlottetown Junior Public School was previously on lockdown before being moved into hold and secure along with Centennial Road Junior Public School, according to tweets from the Toronto District School Board.

Both schools are no longer in hold and secure.

Police say William G. Davis Junior Public School remains in hold and secure "to ensure an orderly dismissal."

Toronto police on scene in Port Union after reports of a man with a rifle forced the four schools into lockdown. Officers have since located a man. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

A hold and secure is a school response to an incident in the general vicinity, but not on or near school property. The day continues as normal inside the school, the TDSB says, but as a precautionary measure, outer doors are locked and no one can come or go from the building.

The incident comes just two days after a gunman barricaded himself inside a Texas elementary school classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer is expected to provide an update to the public from the scene this afternoon.