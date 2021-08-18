TDSB announces new health and safety guidelines for elementary and secondary schools

COVID-19 regulations at Toronto's public schools will be tightened beyond the province's recommendations when students return in September.

Guidelines for in-person and virtual learning were shared with Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustees at a meeting on Tuesday. The document outlined requirements for the new school year, which begins for elementary and secondary school students on Sept. 9 for both in-person and virtual classes.

For the most part, guidelines for students will be stricter than recommendations provided by the provincial government.

During lunch breaks and recess, elementary school students will have to remain in specific cohorts and will not eat in cafeterias, instead having to eat in classrooms or other spaces where physical distancing can be maintained.

This is despite the province allowing the use of cafeterias, so long as physical distancing was in place. They also said students did not need to stick to socialising in cohorts.

Lunch protocols for secondary school students were still being developed, according to the guidelines.

In-person assemblies would be cancelled, despite them being allowed under provincial regulations, and would be conducted virtually instead. However, assemblies would be allowed to take place outdoors, the TDSB said, with physical distancing in place.

Protocols for health and physical education classes were still being developed by the TDSB, however, provincial guidelines dictate that swimming pools, gymnasiums, changing rooms and indoor weight rooms can reopen with physical distancing in place. High-contact sports are allowed to take place outdoors and low-contact sports are allowed both indoors and outdoors.

Under TDSB guidelines, singing classes can take place indoors with masks worn and outdoors without masks, with cohorts maintained in both instances. Guidelines for musical instruments had not yet been finalized, but are allowed under provincial rules.

Protocols for extra-curricular activities had not yet been finalized.

School buses can operate at full capacity, with masks worn at all times, assigned seating and the seat behind the driver left empty.

Students must wear masks indoors at all times. Staff must also wear masks, and eye protection as well if students have removed their masks.

Virtual classes at both secondary and elementary schools will be conducted by dedicated teachers. If numbers are too small at a given school, virtual classrooms will be created from a cluster of schools. Students may opt to change between in-person and virtual learning just once, with an opportunity to switch in February 2022.

The TDSB emailed selection forms to more than 200,000 parents and guardians in early August, to select whether their children will go back to in-person or virtual learning.

The TDSB said preliminary data showed that about 86 per cent of parents have opted for in-person learning.

However, consultation of high school students, which was conducted in the spring, showed just 12 per cent preferred in-person learning, while 40 per cent said they would prefer virtual classes and 36 per cent preferred in-person, with a virtual option.

The TDSB said guidelines could change during the school year, depending on advice from Toronto Public Health.