Toronto sales tax, parking tax on the menu as Chow's executive committee meets

Mayor Olivia Chow's new executive committee will get its first chance to dig into the city's grim fiscal situation today after city staff recommended councillors consider a slew of new taxes and fees to head off Toronto's financial crisis.

A report from city staff to be considered at Thursday's meeting paints a dire picture of Toronto's future without significant new revenue tools and additional assistance from the province and Ottawa. The city faces an "unprecedented financial crisis" that, if left unaddressed, threatens its fiscal foundations, the report said.

The recommendation to pursue a city sales tax was of the measures included in last week's staff report aimed at easing a projected $46.5 billion in budget pressures over the next decade.

But Toronto would need permission from the provincial government to levy that sales tax, and so far, Premier Doug Ford's government has been quiet on whether or not it would approve the measure.

That's left Chow feeling optimistic, she said earlier this week.

"What is encouraging, though, is no one has said 'No'," she said on Monday.

Chow said she hadn't heard from either the province or the federal government about any of the measures proposed in the city report, including the sales tax. But the city is open to measures other than the sales tax, so long as they "grow with the economy," she said.

"It's up to the provincial and the federal government to say, 'Yeah, we think we'll pick that,'" she said. "We don't want to be prescriptive."

Toronto faces $1.5 billion in budget pressures this year but the city, and all municipalities in Ontario, can't run deficits by law.

Included in the plan is a staff recommendation to ask the Ontario government for permission to levy a one-per cent sales tax charged in Toronto in addition to the HST.

City staff estimate a municipal sales tax would generate between $800 million and $1 billion annually, but would require the province to amend the City of Toronto Act.

Ontario finance minister hasn't rejected request

The executive committee will also dig into measures within the city's control, including possible increases to the municipal land transfer tax, vacant home tax and the sell-off of some city land.

For its part, since the Toronto staff report was released, the province has seemed cool to the idea of a municipal sales tax, but has not told the city it wouldn't back it.

Earlier this week, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy seemed to pour cold water on the idea, but did not directly reject the request.

"As you know, our government is not in favour of tax increases. There may be a time. Not now," he said. "A lot of people are hurting in this province and we have to work on the various things the citizens want."

Asked last week if the province would allow the city to levy a sales tax, a spokesperson for the premier's office did not answer directly.

"Our government is focused on keeping costs down for people, especially at a time when the cost of living is going up," Caitlin Clark said.

Time to reconsider who delivers services: expert

Enid Slack, the director of the Institute on Municipal Finance and Governance at the School of Cities at the University of Toronto, said the city's books are in bad shape.

Increasingly, cities across the country have been asked to provide services normally provided by upper levels of government like immigration settlement, social services and shelter services. But funding to provide those supports has not kept pace, she said.

"I think it is time to think about who does what and how to pay for it," she said.

Slack said instead of the annual requests from the city to upper levels of government, it might be time for the province and federal government to grant Toronto a revenue source like a municipal sales tax or a share of personal income taxes.

"It's not in the interest of the federal government for Toronto to fail," she said. It is not in the interest of the provincial government for Toronto to fail. So, I think they are going to have to come to the table."