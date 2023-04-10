Toronto tailgating space to return for Maple Leafs, Raptors playoffs
Festivities will begin on Wednesday as the Raptors host the Chicago Bulls
Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment says it's bringing back its tailgating parties for the NHL and NBA post-seasons.
The owner of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA's Toronto Raptors has already started to prepare the courtyard west of Scotiabank Arena.
Festivities will begin on Wednesday as the Raptors host the Chicago Bulls in a one-and-done play-in game.
The Maple Leafs have also clinched a playoff spot, with the NHL's playoffs set to begin April 17.
Fans will be required to register for a free mobile pass through the teams' mobile apps to be granted access to the tailgate parties.
Onstage programming with special guests, giveaways, a live DJ and more will entertain fans before the Leafs and Raptors games at Maple Leaf Square.
The tailgating parties will open two hours before each game and close at the end of the second intermission for Maple Leafs and at the end of the third quarter for the Raptors.
