Toronto tackles holey roads with 'repair blitz'

The City of Toronto is celebrating "better weather" by filling potholes.

Mayor John Tory recently announced the "first 12-hour pothole repair blitz of 2022" would take place Saturday — and it was not an April Fool's joke.

More than 100 people on 45 crews have been dispatched across the city, to work from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The city is expecting to spend roughly $4.4 million this year on the task.

While there are "proactive patrols" to identify potholes, the city also welcomes requests via 311. Already this year, it says it's filled upwards of 50,000 potholes.

"When there are large numbers of potholes to be repaired, they are triaged based on size and repairs are prioritized on major roads first," according to a news release.