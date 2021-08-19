Toronto synagogue vandalized with antisemitic graffiti

A synagogue in midtown Toronto was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on Wednesday and the incident is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence, police say.

Police say a man spray painted a swastika alongside other graffiti on the Beth Sholom Synagogue in the Eglinton Avenue West and Winnett Avenue area.

According to police, the suspect is 5'8", skinny build, wearing blue jeans, dark t-shirt, baseball cap, black running shoes, and black backpack.

Toronto police have released a security camera photo of the man they allege vandalized a Toronto synagogue with antisemitic graffiti. ( Toronto Police Service)

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies said in a press release that there has "been a wave of antisemitic vandalism" in the GTA in the last 24 hours, with antisemitic graffiti also found on a school and a downtown Toronto sign.

"It's extremely disturbing to see such anti-Jewish hate be spread across the Greater Toronto Area," wrote the group's president and CEO Michael Levitt in a statement.

The incident also comes after swastikas appeared on the election signs of two Jewish Liberal candidates in Montreal earlier this week.