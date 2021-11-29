Suspicious drug linked to 2 overdose deaths, Toronto police say

A suspicious drug has been linked to two overdose deaths at a house party on Sunday, Toronto police said.

Police said in a news release that two men — 33 and 53 — went to a house party in the area of Yonge Street and Lawton Boulevard.

Both men consumed a quantity of narcotics at the party, police said.

They "overdosed and succumbed to the potent effects of the drugs," police said in the news release.

"Investigators are concerned there may be more of this suspicious drug sold or given to others. The drugs have been sent for testing," police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).