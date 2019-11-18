Skip to Main Content
'Mars-like' sunrise sets Toronto sky ablaze
Toronto

'Mars-like' sunrise sets Toronto sky ablaze

Vivid shades of fiery orange, pink and purple set the sky ablaze gifted a brief but glorious interlude from an otherwise dreary November.

It was a beautiful morning in the city

CBC News ·
CBC photographer Patrick Morrell rushed outside into the morning cold to snap this picture. (@PatMorrell_CBC/Twitter)

A breathtaking sunrise cut through the late-fall gloom in Toronto on Monday.

Vivid shades of fiery orange, pink and purple set the sky ablaze. It was a brief but glorious interlude from an otherwise dreary November. 

Naturally, some just couldn't resist posting pictures of the awe-inspiring scene:

Alas, all good things must end. But maybe there will be a nice sunset?

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.