'Mars-like' sunrise sets Toronto sky ablaze
It was a beautiful morning in the city
A breathtaking sunrise cut through the late-fall gloom in Toronto on Monday.
Vivid shades of fiery orange, pink and purple set the sky ablaze. It was a brief but glorious interlude from an otherwise dreary November.
Naturally, some just couldn't resist posting pictures of the awe-inspiring scene:
Unfiltered winter sunrise giving me warmth. <a href="https://t.co/enRbmii0rV">pic.twitter.com/enRbmii0rV</a>—@jaketobin
That sunrise this morning. Just had to run outside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZPHkhD7D3N">pic.twitter.com/ZPHkhD7D3N</a>—@PatMorrell_CBC
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> skies were looking a little Mars-like this morning. <a href="https://t.co/jrhJlULHCf">pic.twitter.com/jrhJlULHCf</a>—@joelberg31
Happy sunrise, Toronto! <a href="https://t.co/mNruPchlfp">pic.twitter.com/mNruPchlfp</a>—@LIZPR
It’s a beautiful Monday morning in Toronto. <a href="https://t.co/zmhq0kDIq1">pic.twitter.com/zmhq0kDIq1</a>—@NebulousNikki
Wow <a href="https://t.co/Poq65hnCSc">pic.twitter.com/Poq65hnCSc</a>—@Brdcaster
Good morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/November?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#November</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/beyondrosy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#beyondrosy</a> <a href="https://t.co/mORIRsZqPo">pic.twitter.com/mORIRsZqPo</a>—@KateriLanthier
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> skies were looking a little Mars-like this morning. <a href="https://t.co/jrhJlULHCf">pic.twitter.com/jrhJlULHCf</a>—@joelberg31
Alas, all good things must end. But maybe there will be a nice sunset?
This was some sunrise this morning. Orange glow in my house for about 15 minutes...now it’s just grey. 😩 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a>—@maej43
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.