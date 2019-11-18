'Mars-like' sunrise sets Toronto sky ablaze

A breathtaking sunrise cut through the late-fall gloom in Toronto on Monday.

Vivid shades of fiery orange, pink and purple set the sky ablaze. It was a brief but glorious interlude from an otherwise dreary November.

Naturally, some just couldn't resist posting pictures of the awe-inspiring scene:

Unfiltered winter sunrise giving me warmth. <a href="https://t.co/enRbmii0rV">pic.twitter.com/enRbmii0rV</a> —@jaketobin

That sunrise this morning. Just had to run outside. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#toronto</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZPHkhD7D3N">pic.twitter.com/ZPHkhD7D3N</a> —@PatMorrell_CBC

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> skies were looking a little Mars-like this morning. <a href="https://t.co/jrhJlULHCf">pic.twitter.com/jrhJlULHCf</a> —@joelberg31

It’s a beautiful Monday morning in Toronto. <a href="https://t.co/zmhq0kDIq1">pic.twitter.com/zmhq0kDIq1</a> —@NebulousNikki

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Toronto?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Toronto</a> skies were looking a little Mars-like this morning. <a href="https://t.co/jrhJlULHCf">pic.twitter.com/jrhJlULHCf</a> —@joelberg31

Alas, all good things must end. But maybe there will be a nice sunset?