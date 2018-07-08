City basks in cooler summer sunshine, but another heat wave could be coming

Toronto basked in a third straight day of comfortable summertime temperatures on Sunday, but weather watchers aren't ruling out another intense heat wave in the coming weeks.

A searing eight-day stretch of sweltering humidity finally ended on Friday, though according to an expert at Environment Canada, it will continue to be "fairly warm" across the GTA.

"Over the course of this week, over Ontario anyway, we are still looking at fairly warm temperatures approaching 30 degrees, probably on the high side of 20, which will be a few degrees above normal for this time of year," said Steve Knott, a sever weather meteorologist.

"Monday we're going for a high of 31 C with sunny skies, and then really it's kind of the same throughout the week right out until at least for Friday."

The high on Sunday was 29 C but it felt more like 32 during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Despite the relatively high temperatures, they brought relief from the scorching heat wave that baked all of southern Ontario and parts of Quebec last week. Some locations experienced record-breaking temperatures for the time of year.

Scores of people visited Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday for the final day of the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair. (Desmond Brown/CBC)

Another heat wave could be coming

Forecasters can't say with certainty if there's another prolonged stretch of extreme heat in the tea leaves, but there are signs that one could develop before summer's end, Knott said.

"Just judging from the way the jet stream looks for the next little while, I wouldn't want to rule out another heat wave happening," he told CBC Toronto.

"Last summer was kind of a cool, wet summer, so the jet stream is totally different for this summer compared to last summer, so it's much warmer than it was this time last year."

Heat wave or not, people across the GTA have been making the most of the agreeable weather.

Organizers of the Toronto Outdoor Art Fair at Nathan Phillips Square say they have noted increased attendance this year, a trend that they attribute to the comfortable conditions.

"It's been great. We have the most attendance this year and our layout has really accommodated people to flow very easily and freely," executive and creative director Anahita Azrahimi said.

"We usually attract over 100,000 visitors and I think this year there has been an increase, we predict over 20,000. People spent over $2 million on sales over the three days and as you've noticed we've had sunshine all around this weekend . . . so it's been great."

The free exhibition is open to the public and showcases works by more than 300 contemporary visual artists and makers, ranging in medium from painting, photography, and mixed media to jewellery and ceramics.