Toronto's summer recreation sign-up starts Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

After more than two years since the onset of the pandemic, in-person summer recreation programs with no COVID-19 restrictions are making a return to Toronto.

Here's everything parents need to know ahead of registration.

Registration opens Tuesday

Registration for the city's summer recreation programs officially opens Tuesday, with programs beginning the week of July 4.

More than 6,500 summer courses will be open for registration, with approximately 114,500 spaces to fill, including arts, sports, swimming, fitness and wellness.

"For the first time in two years, we are delighted to be able to offer a full and dynamic offering of summer programs for Torontonians of all ages and help create a healthy, fun and memorable summer," Mayor John Tory said in a news release on Monday.

Spaces still available for CampTO

Spaces are also still available for CampTO, which will run weekly from July 4 to September 2.

The city says the quickest and easiest way to register for programs is through its website.

Phone registration will also be available at 416-396-7378, beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Call centre hours will be extended on Monday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help parents ahead of registration.

Want to register in person?

Parents can also register their children at any of the following community centre locations starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.:

Centennial Recreation Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Road.

Dennis R. Timbrell Resource Centre, 29 St. Dennis Drive.

Driftwood Community Recreation Centre, 4401 Jane Street.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Avenue.

Wellesley Community Centre, 495 Sherbourne Street.

Registration for after-school recreation care and after-school programs for the new school year opened at 8 a.m. on Monday.

More information about each program and how to register can be found here on the city's website.