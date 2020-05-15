Expect fewer city-run summer camp options this year amid COVID-19 pandemic, mayor hints

Children and families looking forward to Toronto's city-run summer camps should prepare for some disappointment this year, Mayor John Tory hinted Friday morning.

Earlier this month, Tory said the city would be making a final decision about its lineup of camp offerings amid the COVID-19 pandemic by today. Speaking to Metro Morning before the official announcement becomes public, Tory said that things will be different this summer.

"It's one of those things we are working on and I guess what we'll be announcing today, because we're still working on it, is to say, 'Well, in the very short term, there likely won't be some of the camps that people expect'," he told guest host Jill Dempsey.

"But we are still working really hard to see if we can kind of put something together for later that will take account of the particular requirements of our time, which has to place public health — especially when it comes to children and staff — it has to place public health first."

The mayor said he was hopeful city staff would be able to develop "another model" that involves more staff to ensure kids are staying safe at camp, but admitted it won't be easy.

"Trying to keep six-year-old kids physically distanced from each other … is a pretty difficult task. At the best of times you can't even get them to go to bed at night."

According to the city's website, Toronto usually offers several outdoor camps that give kids the opportunity to explore nature within the boundaries of the city.

These day camps include activities like archery, orienteering, outdoor cooking, swimming, crafts and hiking.