Toronto man, 25, charged with unprovoked attacks on TTC

Toronto police say a man has been charged in connection with random attacks on the TTC earlier this week.

Police say a man allegedly got on the subway at Kennedy Station on Thursday around 10 p.m.

At that time, police say he punched a man, unprovoked.

Approximately an hour later, at the same subway station, they say he again approached another passenger unprovoked — this time a woman — and began to shake her. Police say he threatened the woman and stole her headphones.

On Saturday, police say a 25 year old from Toronto was taken into custody.

He's been charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and uttering threats.

The attacks came a week after a double stabbing at a subway station on the opposite end of the Bloor-Danforth Line that left one woman dead and another injured.

At the time, TTC CEO Rick Leary said via Twitter that the transit agency would be adding additional special constables and uniformed staff to the subway system.