Toronto students celebrate Jewish Heritage Month through walking tour

In an effort to recognize Jewish Heritage Month and teach students more about the city's history, the Toronto District School Board's Jewish Heritage Committee and the Ontario Jewish Archives are offering a lively and historical guided walking tour of Kensington Market to grade 6 and 7 students.

More than 2,000 students with the Toronto District School Board are about to get a walking history lesson about the contributions of the Jewish community in Kensington Market

In an effort to recognize Jewish Heritage Month, the board's Jewish Heritage Committee and the Ontario Jewish Archives are offering a guided walking tour to students in Grade 6 and 7. They'll learn about Kensington Market's vibrant Jewish presence in the early-to-mid-20th century.

"There's very little Jewish history left in Kensington," said Dara Solomon, executive director of the Ontario Jewish Archives.

"Most of the Jews left 60 years ago, so it's really important to remind people of this important history."

The tour, dubbed "A Trip to the Market," focuses on the stories of Toronto's early Jewish community, largely immigrants from Eastern Europe. Staff will guide the groups through the market, making stops at historic homes, former businesses and the Kiever Synagogue.

Andrea Goldfarb, principal at Brown Junior Public School, says it's an engaging and educational experience.

"It's all about acceptance and tolerance and fighting antisemitism," she said.

"The purpose behind it is to learn, and when we learn and value people's lived experiences we can be better human beings."