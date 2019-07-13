After raising $75K in 1 month for her tuition at Harvard, Na'Shantéa Miller says 'it's a miracle'

When Na'Shantéa Miller got accepted to Harvard University earlier this year, she was filled with joy, but only for a moment.

Miller, 24, who was accepted to the Harvard Kennedy School's Master's in Public Policy two-year program, soon realized she needed more than $115,000, the tuition for the first year.

Without the money, the school, located in Cambridge, Mass. near Boston, would not provide her with a student visa. She needed to come with the full amount, and she did not have a lot of time.

With help from her parents, the grad school hopeful from Caledon, Ont., managed to raise $40,000, and made a public appeal for assistance to help find the remaining $75,000. Within weeks she raised the money and she says people are still giving.

"In the beginning, I was very discouraged because I was questioning if this was an unrealistic goal," Miller told CBC Toronto on Friday.

"The fact that so much money was raised, to me it's a miracle . . . and I'm extremely grateful."

Growing up, Harvard seemed like a dream to Miller, but she was blessed with teachers and mentors who believed in her.

A mentor with Leadership By Design, a program to help high-achieving black students from the Toronto area, Miller herself was encouraged by friends and other mentors, both in and out of the program — people she says believed in her.

They urged her to apply to schools she thought were a pipe-dream and they took the time to look over her application.

Those life-long supporters were joined by scores of people she did not know, but who saw her story and pitched in to help.

"I call it like a patchwork finance approach. So, it was like GoFundMe, scholarships, [Ontario student loans], loans that would cover it," Miller said."People are still donating."

"It wasn't possible without God and all the people around me who really just supported me."

Miller said she will be donating five per cent of the monies raised through GoFundMe to scholarships, and five per cent to Uganda. She said a full financial statement, including the names of the recipients of the donations, will be released in the future.

Miller said she is looking forward to orientation at Harvard, which begins on August 26, and is already making plans for the trip to the university.

"I'm still deciding with my family around work schedules and everything but it will probably be a couple of days before, and we're going to be driving," she said.