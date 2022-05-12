Student shot in parking lot of Victoria Park Collegiate Institute, police say

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of an east-end Toronto high school Thursday, police say.

Police were called to Victoria Park Collegiate Institute around 11 a.m. for reports of gunfire. They arrived to find shell casings in the school parking lot.

The victim was found in the nearby Lawrence Avenue East and Don Mills Road area with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The school was locked down for much of the day as officers canvassed the area looking for any information from students who may have witnessed the shooting.

'It shouldn't happen'

According to Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird, the victim was a Grade 11 student.

"Obviously we are very thankful to hear that he is now recovering in hospital and we are thinking of him and his family," Bird told CBC News.

"When something like this happens especially during the day, right on school property in the parking lot there, it's obviously concerning," Bird said.

"It shouldn't happen."

Bird said there are no details yet on what prompted the shooting

Toronto police Const. Laura Brabant told CBC News there is also no word yet on a possible suspect.

The shooting comes just months after 15-year-old Maahir Dosani was killed in a triple stabbing at the same school after a fight on the track.

Bird said there is no reason to believe there is any larger security issue at the school or a need for any greater measures.