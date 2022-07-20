Tory says he would support 'strong mayor' powers in Toronto amid report province mulling change

Toronto Mayor John Tory said Wednesday that he would support being handed "strong mayor" powers from the province, a move that Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reportedly mulling.

The Toronto Star reported late Tuesday that Ford is considering giving stronger powers to Toronto and Ottawa's mayors as part of a bid to get more new housing built in those cities.

"'Strong Mayor' powers are something that I've said I would support — I talked about it before the last election," Tory said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"I understand this is something that the Province is exploring in order to get more homes built as quickly as possible."

The details of what exactly these additional powers would entail remain vague.

Right now, the mayor's vote is the same as that of a city councillor.

During the current term, Tory has controlled the balance of power on city council which has enabled him to pass most of the policies he supports.

On Tuesday, Parkdale Coun. Gord Perks asked for any information about Ford's plan that city or mayoral staff may have to be brought to the council floor for debate. This week's meeting is the final council sitting before October's municipal election.

"I think it would be inappropriate for us to end our term without having a chance to discuss a potentially very, very important change the way the city of Toronto is governed," Perks said.

Council's meeting begins Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.