The City of Toronto says about 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a downtown strip club earlier this month.

Toronto Public Health says it is notifying people who visited the Brass Rail Tavern at 701 Yonge St. about a potential exposure.

Officials say an employee who tested positive for the virus was at the club on these dates and times:

Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5

Aug. 5 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Aug. 6

Aug. 7 from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Aug. 8

Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 9

Public health says there was no risk to anyone who went to the club outside of those dates and times.

"As a precaution, [Toronto Public Health] is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period," the city said in a news release.

Public health officials say they have followed up with "all known close contacts" of the person who tested positive, and asked those people to self-isolate for two weeks and go get tested.

They are also directly notifying people who gave their name and contact information to the club for its contact tracing log, according to a news release.

"The establishment is collaborating with [public health] to ensure all COVID-19 Stage 3 reopening protocols are in place in this setting, including staff and patrons wearing masks, infection prevention and control measures are in place, and appropriate physical distancing measures are followed," the news release reads.

According to the city's website, as of the afternoon of Aug. 12, 15,548 cases of COVID-19 to Toronto Public Health, while 14,132 people have recovered.

Health officials recommend that anyone who has symptoms or feels as though they may have been exposed to COVID-19 use the province's COVID-19 self-assessment tool.