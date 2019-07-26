Man charged in connection with 'unprovoked' stabbing on Queen streetcar

Police have made an arrest in with what they say was an "unprovoked" stabbing on the TTC's Queen streetcar.

A 25-year-old man faces charges of aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident on July 14 just after 10:30 p.m., when a man sitting on a streetcar was suddenly approached and stabbed.

The suspected allegedly stabbed the victim several times before fleeing, police said at the time.

The victim was taken to hospital with severe injuries.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Thursday.