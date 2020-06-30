City to resume parking permit operations this week, while police to enforce metered parking rules

The City of Toronto says its permit parking program will resume operations starting on Thursday, but enforcement of permit parking will not begin again until Aug. 14 at midnight.

"Permit parking enforcement was paused due to COVID-19," the city said in a news release on Tuesday.

The city said its permit parking program will begin issuing new and renewing existing parking permits on July 2. Its permit parking office, however, remains closed to the public as the pandemic continues.

Toronto police to enforce metered parking this week

Toronto police, meanwhile, said its parking enforcement unit will resume enforcing metered parking regulations on Thursday, with a "phased-in approach" over the next several weeks.



On Thursday, the following parking violations will be enforced:

Enforcement of change-over parking in areas where parking regulations require a change from one side of the street to the other.

Enforcement of paid on-street parking regulations.

"Members of the public will be required to move their vehicles to the permitted side of the street and pay for on-street parking, where required," police said in a news release.

"Parking Enforcement will continue to exercise discretion in other on-street areas and enforcement will only take place when necessary to ensure the safe flow of traffic."

Residents have 1 month to renew parking permits

Residents, meanwhile, will have a full month to renew their parking permits, from July 2 until Aug. 3, the city said. There will be six-month and 12-month renewal options available. Existing permit holders can renew online or by mail.

As for new parking permit applications, the city said they will be processed by mail. And while emergency orders remain in place in Toronto, there will be a telephone option.

"The permit parking office is phasing in operations until it is safe to fully reopen," the city says on its website.

"In-person services are currently not available. However, starting Thursday, July 2, we will temporarily extend our hours, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., to assist customers over the phone and by email."

New applicants are urged to contact the permit parking office before mailing applications to make sure all the proper documents are included.

Office staff can be reached by phone at 416-392-7873 and by email at permit.parking@toronto.ca from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday.