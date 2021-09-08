Hydro crews work to restore power in Toronto neighbourhoods in storm aftermath
Power outage remains in Leaside, but power has been restored in Leslieville, Toronto Hydro says
An intense thunderstorm rolled through the city on Tuesday night knocking out power in some Toronto neighbourhoods and damaging trees.
Toronto Hydro responded to two power outages in the city Wednesday morning in Leslieville and Leaside. Power was restored early in the morning in Leslieville but it remains out in Leaside, leaving many in the dark.
"We continue to work together with forestry crews to make repairs and bring power back to customers in Leaside," Toronto Hydro said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
The city-owned utility said it is continuing to respond to downed power lines in Leaside near pockets of homes, but did not say how many people are affected.
Douglas Wright, a resident in Leaside, said he and his wife had trouble sleeping through the night because of the rain and hail.
"Last night, about 3 o'clock, it really stormed. The lights went out and the air conditioning went off," Wright said. "Later on, it tried to come back on but there was a loud bang and it was gone again."
His wife, Linda Wright, said it was the third time in the past few years where branches from a tree on their street had been knocked down by a storm and caused damage.
"A bit of a mess, but not as bad as last time," she said.
