Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in west end
Victim identified as 31-year-old Andrew Downs of Toronto
A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in what police describe as the city's 73rd homicide of the year.
Officers were called to a stabbing in Toronto's west end around 2 p.m. Monday.
Police say the victim and accused knew each other and got into a verbal altercation before one stabbed the other.
The suspect fled the scene, but turned himself into police a short time later.
The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Andrew Downs of Toronto.