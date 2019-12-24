Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in west end

Skip to Main Content
Toronto police have charged a 31-year-old man in what they describe as the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Victim identified as 31-year-old Andrew Downs of Toronto

Police say the victim and accused knew each other and got into a verbal altercation. (Charles Contant/Radio-Canada)

A 31-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in what police describe as the city's 73rd homicide of the year.

Officers were called to a stabbing in Toronto's west end around 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim and accused knew each other and got into a verbal altercation before one stabbed the other. 

The suspect fled the scene, but turned himself into police a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Andrew Downs of Toronto.

