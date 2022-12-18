Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing downtown
Toronto police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing downtown on Sunday morning.
Police say homicide investigators have taken over the case, are providing minimal information
Police were called to York St. and University Ave. around 12:15 a.m. with reports of the stabbing.
In a tweet, police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.
The homicide unit is now investigating.
A police spokesperson declined to provide any further details.