Toronto police investigating fatal stabbing downtown

Toronto police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing downtown on Sunday morning.

Police say homicide investigators have taken over the case, are providing minimal information

The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating after a man died following a stabbing early Sunday morning. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Toronto police are investigating after a man died following a stabbing downtown early Sunday morning.

Police were called to York St. and University Ave. around 12:15 a.m. with reports of the stabbing.

In a tweet, police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The homicide unit is now investigating.

A police spokesperson declined to provide any further details.

