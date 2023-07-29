Stabbing victim ID'd as Etop Ituen, 62, of Toronto

Police have identified the victim of daytime stabbing in east Toronto on Thursday.

Police said in a news release Saturday that the victim is Etop Ituen, 62, of Toronto.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday police responded to a call for a stabbing in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he died.

Ituen is the 37th victim of homicide in Toronto since the start of the year.

Police say a 67-year-old man of Toronto has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday.