Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Stabbing victim ID'd as Etop Ituen, 62, of Toronto

Police have identified the victim of daytime stabbing in east Toronto on Thursday.

Toronto man, 67, charged with 1st-degree murder

CBC News ·
Etop Ituen.
Police said in a news release Saturday that the victim is Etop Ituen, 62, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police have identified the victim of daytime stabbing in east Toronto on Thursday. 

Police said in a news release Saturday that the victim is Etop Ituen, 62, of Toronto.

Around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday police responded to a call for a stabbing in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, where he died.

Ituen is the 37th victim of homicide in Toronto since the start of the year.

Police say a 67-year-old man of Toronto has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Friday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now