One person killed in mid-day stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man is dead following a mid-day stabbing in Scarborough. Police say they received a call at 12:22 p.m. on Friday, about a person who was stabbed at Bellamy Road N and Lawrence Avenue E. 

Toronto police say the victim was pronounced dead in hospital

Detail view of 'Toronto Police' logo on the side of a vehicle.
Toronto police responded to a stabbing at Bellamy Road N and Lawrence Avenue E early Friday afternon. (Michael Wilson/CBC)

They say paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and that he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say their homicide unit has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing. 

Police say they do not have any information on the suspect or suspects. 

 

