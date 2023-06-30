One person killed in mid-day stabbing in Scarborough

Toronto police say a man is dead following a mid-day stabbing in Scarborough.

Police say they received a call at 12:22 p.m. on Friday, about a person who was stabbed at Bellamy Road N and Lawrence Avenue E.

They say paramedics took the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and that he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say their homicide unit has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police say they do not have any information on the suspect or suspects.