Woman in hospital following Christmas Day stabbing in downtown Toronto

One woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Christmas morning in Toronto.

Victim in her 20s, injuries are non-life-threatening: police

Just after 4:30 a.m., police were called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area.

A woman in her 20s was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Authorities are also investigating another Christmas Day stabbing in Toronto's west end that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

