Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after stabbing in downtown core

A Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge linked to a stabbing on Saturday, police say.

According to a news release issued Monday, a man was found with stab wounds in the Ontario Street and Shuter Street area around 8:14 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Police say a 30-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Sunday and charged with second-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Investigators say they are not releasing the victim's name as his next of kin have not yet been notified.

They're asking witnesses or anyone driving in the area at the time with dash camera footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers.