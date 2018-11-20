'We need your help,' St. Michael's principal tells alumni at emergency meeting

The principal of St. Michael's College School appealed for assistance Tuesday evening — as alumni from the all-boys Catholic school held an emergency meeting to talk about allegations of assault and sexual assault by students.

"We need your help," Greg Reeves told the gathering of about 300 people in Toronto.

Police are currently investigating six allegations involving students at the school after an alleged gang sexual assault was captured on camera and shared on social media.

Reeves said a student brought the "horrific video" to him in private.

"The victim is giving me strength," Reeves said, speaking of the the boy who was attacked in the video, adding that the incident had school staff in tears.

The principal also said the victim and perpetrator looked like best friends in class.

Reeves asked alumni with expertise in mental health or anything that could help to attend a conference for boys at the school.

St. Michael's College School principal Greg Reeves says there is a problem at his school and that it needs to do better. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

Alternatively, he said they could just provide their contact information for boys to contact them.

Reeves also announced that the school will be setting up an online platform for alumni to submit prior stories of potential bullying.

Additional measures to be taken to ensure students' safety include hiring four full-time security guards to patrol the school, Reeves said.

A 'sad but encouraging meeting'

Larry Colle, who graduated from the school in 1969, describes the mood inside the meeting as sad, but very positive.

"It's sad but encouraging that they're finding ways to help the current students there. They're also asking past students to get involved and help with improving the culture," Colle told reporters as he left the meeting.

"The focus is how could we improve the school in the future, how we can provide more support to especially the victims and their families."

Larry Colle, who graduated from St. Michael's College School 1969, describes the mood inside the meeting as sad, but very positive. (CBC)

Colle said alumni questioned the principal closely about the timeline of events and he was satisfied with the answers he heard. Reeves had been criticized for not going to police sooner after learning about the video. He told reporters Monday he wanted to protect the victim.

"The principal gave, I thought, a reasonable explanation, that his focus was on the families and the victims," Colle said.

"They gave a reasonable explanation about the time and what a difficult week it has been."

Reeves defended his handling of the allegations during the meeting, saying he "would do exactly the same thing" again.

"And I'll take the hit for that," Reeves said to applause from the alumni.