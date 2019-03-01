Registering your kids in spring, summer recreation programs? This is the weekend to start

Parents in Toronto will be scrambling at their computers this weekend to secure spots in city-run recreation programs and camps for the spring and summer seasons.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. over the following days:

Saturday, March 2 for Etobicoke/York.

Sunday, March 3 for Scarborough.

Tuesday, March 5 for North York.

Wednesday, March 6 for Toronto/East York and West Toronto/York.

A full list of programs can be found here.The city has also announced capacity increases to programs at several community centres in Scarborough due to the recent fire at the Agincourt Recreation Centre.

It is not yet clear if and when the centre will re-open after the devastating fire.

The registration dates arrive after the city faced criticism in January when low-income families in Regent Park reported difficulties registering for programs.

An informal poll at a local aquatic centre found that 70 per cent of its users did not live in the community.

Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation department confirmed it is now working with a local community group to address the concerns.

The department is expected to provide recommendations later this year.