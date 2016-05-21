This weekend promises to be a big one for Toronto sports fans with a jam-packed schedule of games.

A mass of fans will be landing in the nerve centre of Toronto sports on Saturday. The downtown streets and sidewalks will be buzzing as roughly 100,000 people show up to support their teams — the Raptors, Blue Jays, and Marlies. Even more fans will be in bars and outside Scotiabank Arena to watch the Leafs and Toronto FC, who are playing away games.

"It will be a pretty vibrant hub down there," said Toronto police Supt. Michael Barsky of 52 Division.

Here's a quick itinerary to guide you through this wild Saturday — including the three home games:

Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays at 3 p.m. at the Rogers Centre.

take on the Tampa Bay Rays at at the Rogers Centre. Toronto FC hopes to extend their undefeated streak against the Seattle Sounders at 4 p.m. at Centurylink Field.

hopes to extend their undefeated streak against the Seattle Sounders at at Centurylink Field. Toronto Marlies aim to beat the Belleville Senators at 4 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

aim to beat the Belleville Senators at at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Toronto Raptors take on the Orlando Magic at 5 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena.

take on the Orlando Magic at at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins at 8 p.m. at TD Garden.

Sunny spring weather is promising to make for perfect viewing party conditions. A high of 14 C is in the forecast Saturday. Fans attending the tailgate party at Jurassic Park should expect increased security, including road closures around Scotiabank Arena and Rogers Centre.

City dump trucks will be blocking streets surrounding the Rogers Centre and Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. (Fred Thornhill/Canadian Press)

In preparation, Toronto police are urging fans to take public transit.

Bremner Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in both directions from Lake Shore Boulevard West to the east side of York Street. The closure will be in place between 7 a.m. and midnight Saturday.

"Road restrictions and congestion will compound itself down there," Barsky said.

A major stretch of Line 1 — from Osgoode to Bloor-Yonge stations — will be also closed on Saturday and Sunday as the TTC continues installing automated train control. All stations affected by the closure, except Wellesley Station, will be open for fare sales and access to surface routes.

Here is a complete breakdown of who each Toronto team is playing and where:

3:07 p.m. — Blue Jays try to rout Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto's Freddy Galvis has the longest active consecutive games streak in the majors at 328 games. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Press)

The Toronto Blue Jays will be starting the party first. They will be playing the Tampa Bay Rays at 3:07 p.m. inside the Rogers Centre — just down the street from the frenzy outside the Scotiabank Arena — in an enticing early season baseball showdown.

4 p.m. — TFC looks to best Seattle Sounders FC

Meanwhile, TFC will try to extend their undefeated streak as they take on the Seattle Sounders FC on the road at 4 p.m. Seattle also enters the matchup with four victories.

4 p.m. — Marlies aim to topple Belleville Senators

This game will be, at best, a footnote for even the most hardcore hockey fans. Toronto's other professional hockey team looks to complete a sweep of the Belleville Senators at 4 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The Marlies will also play the Cleveland Monsters at 4 p.m. Sunday to close out the regular season at home.

5 p.m. — Raptors take on Orlando Magic

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors will face the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

The marquee attraction of this epic mashup of sports is the Toronto Raptors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic.

Tip-off between the second-seeded Raptors and the No. 7 Magic will start at 5 p.m. inside the Scotiabank Arena. Their game will be broadcast on the main screen outside.

For three seasons running, the Raptors' playoff runs were cut short by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kawhi Leondard is the Raptors' new hero and the path has never been clearer for Toronto to reach its first NBA Finals. The Raptors won seven of eight games to close the season as the starters were fully healthy for the first time.

The Magic will be a good test run for the playoffs with their agile group of defenders.

8 p.m. — Maple Leafs want another win over Boston Bruins

Toronto's William Nylander scores on a breakaway in the Leafs' 4-1 win over Boston last Thursday. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs also continue Saturday when the Maple Leafs take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Game 2 of their first-round series. Screens will be set up in the northwest section of Maple Leaf Square to carry the game.

The Maple Leafs downed the Bruins 4-1 in Game 1 to grab a 1-0 advantage in their best-of-seven series. This is the first time the Leafs have won an opening-round matchup since 2003. Toronto knows the importance of a strong start.