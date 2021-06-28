Toronto's speed cameras issued more than 22,000 tickets in April, found over 1,500 repeat offenders

The City of Toronto says it issued 22,635 tickets in April through the use of 50 automated speed enforcement devices.

A device at Sheppard Avenue East, west of Don Mills road, issued 3,706 tickets alone — the most at any location, according to a city news release.

The highest fine of $718 was issued to a driver at the Sheppard location, who was travelling at a speed of 99 km/h in a 50 km/h speed limit zone.

Overall, there were 1,506 repeat offenders. The most frequent offender received 15 speeding tickets.

Drivers who receive tickets through the devices do not accumulate demerit points, and the tickets do not affect their driving record, the city says.

The data for April marks a decrease from March, when devices issued 30,466 tickets to speeding drivers.

"It is encouraging to see a drop in the number of tickets issued by these cameras between March and April – it shows they are having an impact in these locations," Mayor John Tory said in the release.

The devices have been rotated for the third time at the beginning of June. The city rotates the cameras every couple of months to ensure that all areas with safety concerns are monitored.