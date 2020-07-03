Toronto police issued 13 speeding tickets per hour during enforcement blitz

How easy is it to catch speeding drivers in Toronto? During a six-day enforcement blitz, police issued 1,888 speeding tickets — that's an average of 13 tickets per hour.

Overall, Toronto police issued 2,800 tickets during the June 22 to June 28 blitz, which targeted speeding and dangerous driving, as well as impaired and distracted driving.

Toronto has seen a surge in stunt driving amid the COVID-19 pandemic as traffic volumes have thinned out with fewer people commuting to and from the office or travelling around town to shop or attend events.

Here's a breakdown of the tickets handed out:

Speeding — 1,888.

Aggressive driving — 827.

Holding a phone or other device — 71.

Police also handed out 78 tickets, which were classified only as "other." At least 18 people, meanwhile, were charged with stunt driving or related charges that led to driving suspensions and their vehicles being impounded.

While the police blitz has ended, more enforcement is coming next Monday, when the City of Toronto's photo radar systems will begin automatically ticketing those speeding in school or community safety zones.

So far in 2020, police statistics show at least 14 people have died on the city's roadways. Toronto's stated goal for traffic-related fatalities is zero.