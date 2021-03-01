Toronto's speed cameras issued over 22,000 tickets in December

Toronto's speed enforcement cameras issued 22,180 tickets last, the city says, marking the first month the cameras are operating in their second round of locations.

According to a city news release, the area with the most tickets issued was on Stanley Avenue near Elizabeth Street in Etobicoke, where 2,888 tickets were issued.

That same area also recorded a repeat offender with the most the most tickets, with 15 in total. Overall, there were 2,057 repeat offenders, according to the city.

Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket was issued to the owner of a vehicle travelling at 99 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on McCowan Road north of Kenhatch Boulevard in Scarborough. A ticket for over $700 was issued for that incident.

The average fine handed out in December was $376, the city says.

Toronto's speed enforcement cameras were moved to new spots in stages. Before they were moved, data showed a decrease in repeat offenders and a smaller number of total tickets issued, the city says.

"I am certain we will see this positive impact repeat itself wherever the speed cameras are placed," said Mayor John Tory in a statement.