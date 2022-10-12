Toronto under wind warning with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected Wednesday

A wind warning is in effect for Toronto with Environment Canada saying strong winds are in store beginning Wednesday afternoon and ending overnight.

Wind gusts could reach 70 to 90 kilometres per hour, the federal weather agency said in the warning, adding that "stronger wind gusts will be possible in showers or thunderstorms."

"Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events," Environment Canada warned. "Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage."

High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches, the agency added.

According to Environment Canada, strong southerly winds will develop ahead of a cold front this afternoon. Winds will ease this evening or overnight with the passage of the front.