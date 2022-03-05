Toronto under special weather statement as cold front expected to bring strong winds Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Saturday ahead of strong winds expected on Sunday.

The forecast calls for wind gusts of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour. In some area, the gusts could exceed 100 kilometres per hour, the federal weather agency said in the statement.

According to the statement, the winds will develop late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon when a cold front tracks across southern Ontario.

High winds could cause widespread power outages, Environment Canada said.

The forecast is also calling for a high of 16 C and showers that could be heavy at times.

Thunderstorms that develop because of the cold front may bring wind gusts greater than 100 kilometres per hour, the federal weather agency said.

