Significant rainfall, thunderstorms expected for Toronto and parts of the GTA

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, as well as parts of the GTA, calling for between 30 and 60 mm of rain.

Thunderstorms are also expected for parts of the GTA.

Trudy Kidd, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said rainfall was set to begin in southwestern Ontario this afternoon and is expected to reach Toronto by early this evening.

"It's not going to move much at all in the next couple days, so it's just going to keep pouring rain on us in southwestern Ontario tonight, Monday, into Tuesday morning," Kidd told CBC News.

"We're expecting 10 to 20 mm of rain tonight, possibly the same for Monday, Monday night possibly a little less."

Kidd said any area that gets multiple thunderstorms along with the rain could receive much higher amounts of rain.

She said the areas of Windsor, Sarnia, Niagara and Hamilton are more likely to be impacted by thunderstorms.