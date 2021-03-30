Toronto Special Olympics athlete featured in healthy living campaign

It was at Special Olympics Canada's Active Start program that Alma Loken first ran without using her walker. She was two years old at the time and wasn't speaking yet, and her mother describes it as a very emotional memory.

"There were a lot of tears in the room," Melanie Cote said. Now eight years old, Alma is an active, happy child with lots to say and will be the face of a healthy, active living campaign in Toronto.

"I think it's really important for us to see kids with disabilities in every day life," Cote said.

Throughout the pandemic, Special Olympics has worked with Sobeys to develop a nutrition guide and interactive programming to help athletes stay connected and active. Alma's photo will be featured in local grocery stores and in advertising.

The goal of the campaign is to promote healthy living and help raise money for Special Olympics Canada.

"I really think that healthy living, particularly for young people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is sometimes put on the back burner," Cote said, adding that Alma initially felt lost when the pandemic started and in-person programming was no longer available.

Alma Loken, 8, will will be featured in local grocery stores and in advertising for her efforts to champion a healthy lifestyle. (Talia Ricci/CBC)

The charity pivoted quickly to virtual programs, giving Alma a plan to look forward to each week.

"Special Olympics day is the day she jumps out of bed," her mom said.