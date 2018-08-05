Heat warning: Toronto braces for scorching temperatures on Sunday

Toronto is under a heat warning on Sunday with Environment Canada warning daytime maximum temperatures are expected to reach 31 C or higher. A heat warning is also in effect for much of southern Ontario.

The federal weather agency said Toronto and much of southern Ontario could feel like 40 C with the humidex.

"Overnight minimum temperatures will only fall to near 20 degrees, providing little relief from the heat," the agency said.

City officials also issued a heat warning for Toronto on Sunday.



Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said the heat warning will be in effect until further notice.



"During a heat warning members of the public are encouraged to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness, to make sure they are cool and drinking plenty of fluids," she said.

"Other groups at risk include people with chronic illnesses, individuals with limited mobility or certain mental health illnesses, infants and young children, people on certain medications and those who are homeless."



In addition to swimming pools, beaches and air-conditioned shopping malls, Toronto has 180 air-conditioned community centres and local libraries in neighbourhoods across the city.

For people experiencing homelessness, TTC tokens are available at several drop-ins throughout the city to be used to get to cool places.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada is reminding residents that they should never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Meanwhile, similar conditions are expected to persist on Monday with daytime maximum values of 31 C or higher, but Environment Canada said relief is on the way.

"A cold front is expected to move through the area Tuesday bringing an end to this event," Environment Canada said.