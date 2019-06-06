Toronto Solid Waste worker dies 1 week after being injured on the job

A Toronto solid waste collection operator, who was critically injured on the job last week, has died from his injuries, the city said Thursday.

A statement from the city said Curtis Smith, 27, has been in its employ since 2014.

Toronto police said that on May 29, Smith was pinned between a tree and a garbage truck and was rushed to hospital.

Toronto police and the Ministry of Labour are reviewing the incident, the city said in a news release.

City Manager Chris Murray and Toronto Mayor John Tory both paid tribute to Smith on Thursday.

City Manager Chris Murray said Smith was a valued member of the Solid Waste Management Services team, a hard worker and dedicated public servant. (Adam Carter/CBC)

"I had the privilege and pleasure of working with Curtis for a day," Murray said. "He was a valued member of the Solid Waste Management Services team and a hard worker and dedicated public servant."

Meanwhile, in extending condolences to Smith's family and colleagues, Tory said the incident that led to his death will be thoroughly investigated.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Smith's family and his colleagues during this difficult and tragic time. The safety of our workers is of the utmost importance and this incident will be thoroughly investigated to make sure we are doing everything we can to protect them," Tory said.

Smith is survived by his mother Sheri, sisters Samantha, Theresa and Madison, and his girlfriend Amanda. His family has set up a GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to make a donation.