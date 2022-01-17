Major winter storm expected to dump up to 35 cm of snow on Greater Toronto Area

The Greater Toronto Area is under a winter storm warning Monday morning with up to 35 centimetres of snow expected to blanket the region by this evening.

Environment Canada issued the warning late Sunday evening, forecasting that between 25 and 35 centimetres of snow could hit various parts of the GTA through to tonight.

Gusting winds of up to 60 km/h combined with hourly snowfall of between four and six centimetres during the morning could produce treacherous conditions for drivers and other commuters, Environment Canada cautioned.

"There may be a significant impact on rush-hour traffic in urban areas," the federal weather agency said, advising people that "rapidly accumulating snow will make traffic difficult."

Snow started coming down in the early morning hours, with several centimetres already starting to accumulate in much of Toronto and surrounding areas.

The storm is due to a low pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes, Environment Canada said.

Other parts of Ontario are expected to be hit even harder than the GTA. The heaviest snowfall is forecasted for eastern Ontario and the Niagara Peninsula, as well as parts of Simcoe County.

Ontarians should consider postponing any non-essential trips until the storm relents, Environment Canada urged.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," it notes.

Some boards closing schools, cancelling buses

The snowfall has added a wrinkle to the province's already contentious school reopening plan, with boards in southern Ontario warning about potential closures.

Students across the province were supposed to return to schools for in-person classes today after two weeks of virtual learning following the winter holidays.

The Toronto District and Toronto Catholic District school boards cancelled the planned return to in-class learning today because of the weather, but will continue to offer the option of remote learning.

Similar announcements have been made by York Region and Dufferin-Peel Catholic district school boards, along with both the public and Catholic boards in Halton, though remote learning is not being offered as an option.

A full list of closures announced so far can be found here.