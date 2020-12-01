Snow will persist through rush hour, Environment Canada says
Slow moving system will likely last until Wednesday afternoon
People should expect a slippery rush hour drive Tuesday night, and even Wednesday morning's commute might be snowy, according to Environment Canada.
Meteorologist Peter Kimbell told CBC News the City of Toronto can expect two to four centimetres of snow during the day, and another two to four this evening.
That's not "earth shattering" accumulation, he said, but it will be steady, alongside temperatures below zero.
"It's not great for driving conditions," he said, adding that because it's early in the season, people are not used to driving in snow.
"You have to be really extra cautious because of that fact," Kimbell said.
Winter driving conditions on all GTA roads this morning. Collisions all over the place. Spotted this early morning crash at Kipling and Evans. Be safe everyone! <a href="https://t.co/r9dZPGNaCo">pic.twitter.com/r9dZPGNaCo</a>—@LindaWardCBC
Conditions will likely be worse north of the city, he added, in areas like York Region and Newmarket.
The system is slow moving, so it will be "with us for some time," Kimbell said.
Environment Canada's forecast is calling for the return of sunny skies on Thursday.
With files from Linda Ward
